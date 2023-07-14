Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 01:40 AM

India's Modi Meets With French Prime Minister, Head of Upper House in Paris - New Delhi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held meetings with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Gerard Larcher, the president of the upper house of the French parliament, during his two-day visit to Paris, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"The leaders discussed furthering cooperation in various areas such as economic and trade, energy, environment, education, mobility, railways, digital public infrastructure, museology and people-to-people ties," the ministry said in a statement following Modi's meeting with Borne.

Both sides agreed to further develop bilateral ties, the statement read.

During Modi's meeting with Larcher, the parties discussed regional and global issues, "including India's G20 priorities, democratic values in technology usage and cooperation between the two Upper Houses," the ministry said in the statement.

Modi also announced that New Delhi and Paris had agreed to use India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France.

"India and France have agreed to use UPI in France. It will start from the Eiffel Tower in the coming days, which means Indian tourists will now be able to pay in rupees," the Indian prime minister said while interacting with the Indian community in Paris.

Moreover, the Indian government, with the support of the French authorities, has decided to open a new consulate in the French prefecture of Marseille, he added.

Modi is on a visit to Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. The Indian prime minister will be attending the Bastille Day parade on July 14 as a guest of honor. Announcing the visit, the Indian Foreign Ministry recalled that this year marks the 25th anniversary of India-France strategic partnership.

