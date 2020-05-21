UrduPoint.com
India's Modi Offers Support For Odisha State Residents Impacted By Cyclone Amphan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:24 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered his support to the people of the Odisha state who have been severely affected by Cyclone Amphan, which made landfall overnight

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered his support to the people of the Odisha state who have been severely affected by Cyclone Amphan, which made landfall overnight.

"My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest," Modi wrote on Twitter.

According to media reports, at least 22 people have so far died in India and Bangladesh as a result of the cyclone and millions have been left without power.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday evening said that the current weather crisis poses an even greater risk than the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"The situation is more worrying than the coronavirus pandemic. We don't know how to handle it," Banerjee said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

On Wednesday, UNICEF stated that 19 million children in parts of India and Bangladesh are at risk from flash flooding, storm surges and heavy rain as Amphan was set to make landfall.

