(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested that his country could host the next summit of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, also known as the Quad.

"In 2024, we would be happy to host the Quad Leaders' Summit in India," Modi said in his opening remarks at the four-way summit held on the sidelines of the G7 leaders' meeting in Japan.

Modi thanked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his presidency of the Quad summit and praised the group for working for "the global good, human welfare, peace and prosperity."