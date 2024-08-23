India's Modi Reiterates Peace Stance In Ukraine Visit
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a historic visit to Kyiv on Friday to reiterate his call for a peaceful end to the war between Ukraine and Russia.
Modi's visit comes at a dramatic moment in the two-and-a-half-year conflict, with a diplomatic settlement appearing more elusive than ever.
"We have stayed away from the war with great conviction. This does not mean that we were indifferent," Modi told reporters, while seated alongside Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
"We were not neutral from day one, we have taken a side, and we stand firmly for peace.
"
Modi also pledged his country to humanitarian support for Ukraine's conflict with Russia, historically a close strategic ally of India.
"Whatever help is required from a humanitarian standpoint, India will always stand with you and will go above and beyond to support you," Modi said.
Modi began his tour of Kyiv by accompanying Zelensky to an exhibit commemorating children who have died in the war.
"I realised that the first casualty of war is in fact innocent children," Modi said. "And that is truly heartbreaking."
