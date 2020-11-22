UrduPoint.com
India's Modi Says G20 Can Lay Foundation For Post-Coronavirus World

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The Indian prime minister called on G20 nations on Saturday to look beyond post-coronavirus economic recovery and shoulder their responsibilities toward society and nature.

Narendra Modi called the pandemic the greatest challenge for the world since World War Two, in an address to the G20 summit, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

He proposed a new Global Index for the Post-Corona World that would focus on "dealing with Mother Earth with a spirit of Trusteeship," reeducating people to expand the talent pool, ensuring that technology improves quality of life, and promoting transparency in systems of governance.

"Based on this, the G20 can lay the foundation of a new world," Modi was cited as saying.

The unprecedented virtual summit is the 15th gathering of heads of state and government from the world's most developed countries. The two-day summit will wrap up Sunday, with leaders adopting a joint declaration.

