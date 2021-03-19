Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he held a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he held a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit.

"Pleasure to meet U.S. @SecDef Lloyd Austin today. Conveyed my best wishes to @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and US are committed to our strategic partnership that is a force for global good," Modi wrote on Twitter.

According to the Indian government, the prime minister welcomed the warm and close relationship between New Delhi and Washington, based on "shared values of democracy, pluralism and commitment to a rules-based order."

"Prime Minister outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties.

He requested Secretary Austin to convey his best wishes to President Biden," the government said in a statement.

The Pentagon head, in turn, reiterated the United States' commitment to strengthening defense relations between the two countries, adding that Washington seeks to "further enhance the strategic partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."

Austin is set to meet with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval later on Friday to discuss regional security, including issues related to China and Afghanistan. The US official is also expected to hold talks with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during his visit.