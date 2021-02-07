UrduPoint.com
India's Modi Says Monitoring Situation In Uttarakhand After Nanda Devi Glacier Slide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

India's Modi Says Monitoring Situation in Uttarakhand After Nanda Devi Glacier Slide

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was in constant touch with the authorities in the northern state of Uttarakhand to receive updates on the developments in the area affected by the breach of Nanda Devi glacier.

"[I] Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand.

India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Indian state was put on high alert after a part of Nanda Devi glacier broke due to a massive flood. Over 150 people are reportedly missing.

