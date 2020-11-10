Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) can emerge from the economic fallout of pandemic stronger through multilateralism and human resources

"It is India's strong conviction that SCO member nations can emerge out of the crisis of economic losses caused due to the pandemic by a combination of economic multilateralism and national capacity-building," Modi said in an address at the 20th summit of SCO heads of state.

Modi went on to say that India was moving forward with the vision of a self-reliant India, which could serve as a catalyst for the economic recovery in the region.

"I believe that a self-reliant India will prove to be a force-multiplier for the global economy and provide and provide momentum for economic progress in the SCO region," the prime minister said.

Modi was first to speak following SCO chair, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said in the opening address that the pandemic has caused an estimated downturn of 3.2 percent to the collective GDP of the SCO nations (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan).

India looks to supplant China as the manufacturing powerhouse of the world with its gargantuan supply of high-tech cheap labor as Chinese workers move into the middle income brackets.