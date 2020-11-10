UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Modi Says SCO Nations Can Emerge From Pandemic Stronger Through Multilateralism

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:38 PM

India's Modi Says SCO Nations Can Emerge From Pandemic Stronger Through Multilateralism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) can emerge from the economic fallout of pandemic stronger through multilateralism and human resources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) can emerge from the economic fallout of pandemic stronger through multilateralism and human resources.

"It is India's strong conviction that SCO member nations can emerge out of the crisis of economic losses caused due to the pandemic by a combination of economic multilateralism and national capacity-building," Modi said in an address at the 20th summit of SCO heads of state.

Modi went on to say that India was moving forward with the vision of a self-reliant India, which could serve as a catalyst for the economic recovery in the region.

"I believe that a self-reliant India will prove to be a force-multiplier for the global economy and provide and provide momentum for economic progress in the SCO region," the prime minister said.

Modi was first to speak following SCO chair, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said in the opening address that the pandemic has caused an estimated downturn of 3.2 percent to the collective GDP of the SCO nations (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan).

India looks to supplant China as the manufacturing powerhouse of the world with its gargantuan supply of high-tech cheap labor as Chinese workers move into the middle income brackets.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Russia China Narendra Modi Progress Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 16 documentary starring Mehwish Hayat ..

5 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s #VOOCItUp TikTok Challenge Crosse ..

12 minutes ago

AC sealed hotel ,imposes fines for coronavirus SO ..

55 seconds ago

Formula One unveils biggest-ever 23-race calendar ..

57 seconds ago

Pakistani products attract visitors at West China ..

1 minute ago

Ch Fawad calls for discouraging efforts to monopol ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.