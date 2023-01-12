NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the world had been in a state of crisis and it would be difficult to foresee the duration of this instability caused by the armed conflicts, rising food and energy prices, climate change and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is clear the world is in a state of crisis. It is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last," Modi said addressing the Inaugural Leaders' Session of Voice of Global South Summit 2023.

The prime minister also said that the global community had "turned the page on another difficult year," which included conflicts, terrorism, geo-political tensions, rising food, fertilizer and energy prices, climate-change driven natural disasters and the "lasting" economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite the challenges the developing world faces, I remain optimistic that our time is coming. The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and economies.

With such an approach, we shall overcome the difficult challenges - whether it is poverty, universal healthcare or building human capacities," Modi added.

The two-day virtual summit is composed of 10 sessions, starting with the inaugural leaders' session, titled "Voice of Global South - for Human-Centric Development" and ending with the concluding leaders' session, "Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose."

Eight other events will feature ministers of foreign affairs, finance, trade, energy, health, education, and the environment. Topics on the agenda include energy security, resilient health care and COVID-19, and suggestions for India's presidency of the Group of 20 developed economies.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 and will hold it until November 30, 2023, with around 200 meetings of the group at different levels expected to take place over 2023. The main event during the Indian presidency, the G20 summit, is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10, 2023.