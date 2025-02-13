Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will try to rekindle his bromance with Donald Trump -- and avoid the US president's wrath on tariffs and immigration -- when they meet on Thursday at the White House.

Modi will also hold a joint press conference with Trump, the White House said -- a rare move from the Indian leader, who is a prolific social media user but seldom takes questions from reporters.

The latest in a series of foreign leaders beating an early path to the Oval Office door since the Republican's return to power, Modi shared good relations with Trump during his first term.

The premier has offered quick tariff concessions ahead of his visit, with New Delhi slashing duties on high-end motorcycles -- a boost to Harley-Davidson, the iconic American manufacturer whose struggles in India have irked Trump.

India also accepted a US military flight carrying 100 shackled migrants last week as part of Trump's immigration overhaul, and New Delhi has vowed its own "strong crackdown" on illegal migration.

India's top career diplomat Vikram Misri said last week that there had been a "very close rapport" between the leaders, although their ties have so far failed to bring a breakthrough on a long-sought bilateral trade deal.

Modi was among the first to congratulate "good friend" Trump after his November election win.