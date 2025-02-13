Open Menu

India's Modi Seeks To Avoid Trump's Wrath

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

India's Modi seeks to avoid Trump's wrath

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will try to rekindle his bromance with Donald Trump -- and avoid the US president's wrath on tariffs and immigration -- when they meet on Thursday at the White House.

Modi will also hold a joint press conference with Trump, the White House said -- a rare move from the Indian leader, who is a prolific social media user but seldom takes questions from reporters.

The latest in a series of foreign leaders beating an early path to the Oval Office door since the Republican's return to power, Modi shared good relations with Trump during his first term.

The premier has offered quick tariff concessions ahead of his visit, with New Delhi slashing duties on high-end motorcycles -- a boost to Harley-Davidson, the iconic American manufacturer whose struggles in India have irked Trump.

India also accepted a US military flight carrying 100 shackled migrants last week as part of Trump's immigration overhaul, and New Delhi has vowed its own "strong crackdown" on illegal migration.

India's top career diplomat Vikram Misri said last week that there had been a "very close rapport" between the leaders, although their ties have so far failed to bring a breakthrough on a long-sought bilateral trade deal.

Modi was among the first to congratulate "good friend" Trump after his November election win.

Recent Stories

Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in ..

Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligen ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS

6 minutes ago
 March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

36 minutes ago
 Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global ..

Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation

51 minutes ago
 UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable develo ..

UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches 80 pro ..

International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..

3 hours ago
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

3 hours ago
 Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

3 hours ago
 'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

4 hours ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

4 hours ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

4 hours ago

More Stories From World