India's Modi Speaks With Israel's Bennett To Review Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Naftali Bennett, to discuss the current state and future of India-Israel strategic partnership.

"It was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @naftalibennett. Reiterated my congratulations for his appointment.

We reviewed all areas of India-Israel cooperation and agreed on the tremendous potential of our Strategic Partnership, especially in technology and innovation," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Indian-Israeli relationship was upgraded to strategic partnership in 2017 during Modi's visit to Israel, which marked the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Israel.

