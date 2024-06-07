(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked allied lawmakers Friday for unanimously agreeing to back his third term in office, after an unexpectedly close election forced his party to rely on coalition partners to keep him in power.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled outright for the past decade, but failed to repeat its prior two landslide wins this time around, defying analyst expectations and exit polls.

He was instead forced into quick-fire talks with the 15-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition, which guaranteed him the parliamentary numbers to govern.

Modi's party has not revealed what concessions alliance members were given to secure their support, but several larger parties were seeking plum ministerial portfolios.

"It is my great fortune that you've elected me as NDA leader with complete consensus," Modi told a meeting of the bloc's nearly 300 lawmakers held in India's parliament.

"A majority is essential to run the country, that's the essence of democracy. But to run a country, consensus is also essential."

The meeting was a formality after the leaders of each party guaranteed their support earlier in the week, as is Modi's slated visit to President Droupadi Murmu later on Friday to seek her formal approval to form the next government.

But it was also an opportunity to demonstrate the concord between Modi and his new partners in government.

"Modi has a vision and a zeal, and his execution is perfect, and he is executing all his policies with a true spirit," said Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the premier's largest coalition party ally.

"Today India has the right leader for the right time -- that is, Narendra Modi."

Other party leaders adorned Modi with a garland of purple flowers while Nitish Kumar, another key supporter, bent to touch the 73-year-old's feet in a traditional gesture of respect.