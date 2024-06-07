India's Modi Thanks Coalition MPs For 'complete' Support
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 02:00 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked allied lawmakers Friday for unanimously agreeing to back his third term in office, after an unexpectedly close election forced his party to rely on coalition partners to keep him in power.
Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled outright for the past decade, but failed to repeat its prior two landslide wins this time around, defying analyst expectations and exit polls.
He was instead forced into quick-fire talks with the 15-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition, which guaranteed him the parliamentary numbers to govern.
Modi's party has not revealed what concessions alliance members were given to secure their support, but several larger parties were seeking plum ministerial portfolios.
"It is my great fortune that you've elected me as NDA leader with complete consensus," Modi told a meeting of the bloc's nearly 300 lawmakers held in India's parliament.
"A majority is essential to run the country, that's the essence of democracy. But to run a country, consensus is also essential."
The meeting was a formality after the leaders of each party guaranteed their support earlier in the week, as is Modi's slated visit to President Droupadi Murmu later on Friday to seek her formal approval to form the next government.
But it was also an opportunity to demonstrate the concord between Modi and his new partners in government.
"Modi has a vision and a zeal, and his execution is perfect, and he is executing all his policies with a true spirit," said Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the premier's largest coalition party ally.
"Today India has the right leader for the right time -- that is, Narendra Modi."
Other party leaders adorned Modi with a garland of purple flowers while Nitish Kumar, another key supporter, bent to touch the 73-year-old's feet in a traditional gesture of respect.
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
More Stories From World
-
UN chief 'strongly condemns' Myanmar military attacks on civilians4 minutes ago
-
Deadly landmines pose hidden threat in Libyan capital4 minutes ago
-
Poll dancing: Trump pivots on mail-in voting4 minutes ago
-
Belgium tower above the rest in open Group E5 minutes ago
-
Kentucky Derby, Preakness winners square off in Belmont Stakes5 minutes ago
-
South Africa's ANC eyes national unity government5 minutes ago
-
Ex-Autonomy boss Lynch acquitted in US fraud trial5 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa says ANC wants national unity government5 minutes ago
-
Strong showing by Dutch far right as EU vote kicks off5 minutes ago
-
Zelensky to address French parliament after D-Day15 minutes ago
-
Divisive Ronaldo's Portugal among favourites for Euro 202415 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'strongly condemns' Myanmar military attacks on civilians15 minutes ago