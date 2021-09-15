Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the format of a video conference, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the format of a video conference, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

"The 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State will be held on 17th September 2021 in Dushanbe in a hybrid format. The meeting will be chaired by the President of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lead the Indian delegation and address the plenary session of the Summit via video-link," the ministry said in a statement.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will represent the country on site in the Tajik capital, the ministry added.

"This is the first SCO Summit being held in a hybrid format and the fourth Summit that India will participate as a full-fledged member of SCO," the statement added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also partake in the summit via a video link, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The decision to switch to the virtual format was made, as the leader needs to self-isolate due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in his entourage.