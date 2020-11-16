Ndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 12th summit of BRICS organized by Russia and scheduled to be held virtually on Tuesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 12th summit of BRICS organized by Russia and scheduled to be held virtually on Tuesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"At the invitation of President [Vladimir] Putin, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be attending the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth' on 17 November 2020. The meeting will be held in a virtual format," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the BRICS leader will discuss cooperation among the group members, as well as key international issues, such as efforts to deal with the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the reform of multilateral institutions, and partnership in areas like counter-terrorism, trade and energy.

Russia assumed the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) chairmanship from Brazil this year, stating its intention to facilitate the improvement of the quality of life in the member countries. It is to be followed by India, which will chair the group for the third time.