UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Modi To Attend 12th BRICS Summit Hosted Online By Russia - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

India's Modi to Attend 12th BRICS Summit Hosted Online by Russia - Foreign Ministry

Ndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 12th summit of BRICS organized by Russia and scheduled to be held virtually on Tuesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 12th summit of BRICS organized by Russia and scheduled to be held virtually on Tuesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"At the invitation of President [Vladimir] Putin, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be attending the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth' on 17 November 2020. The meeting will be held in a virtual format," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the BRICS leader will discuss cooperation among the group members, as well as key international issues, such as efforts to deal with the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the reform of multilateral institutions, and partnership in areas like counter-terrorism, trade and energy.

Russia assumed the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) chairmanship from Brazil this year, stating its intention to facilitate the improvement of the quality of life in the member countries. It is to be followed by India, which will chair the group for the third time.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia China Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Brazil South Africa November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Why is Sania Mirza thankful to Shoaib Malik?

7 minutes ago

People threw in dustbin narrative of PDM, Nawaz by ..

1 minute ago

NATO Foreign Ministers to Meet Online on December ..

1 minute ago

PTI takes lead in GB elections with 10 seats

1 minute ago

Govt overpowered shortage of Atta, sugar through i ..

4 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast in islamabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.