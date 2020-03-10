Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to attend the WW2 Victory Day celebration in Moscow in May despite the global spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Ambassador to Russia D. Bala Venkatesh Varma said on Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Indian Foreign Ministry said that Modi's next week's visit to Bangladesh was postponed due to coronavirus infection detected in the country.

"We have not heard anything from the Russian government. So as of now, the program is on schedule, the program will continue on May 9, and our prime minister will attend this. There is no change," Varma told reporters.