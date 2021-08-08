NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the UN Security Council high-level debate on maritime security, which will take place on Monday in virtual format as part of India's agenda during its August presidency in the organization, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will chair the High-level Open Debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation' on 9th August at 5.30 PM IST [12:00 GMT] via video conferencing," the ministry said in a statement.

The virtual meeting is expected to be attended by several heads of state, UN officials and representatives of relevant international organizations, according to the ministry.

The debate will focus on the issues regarding counter-measures to fight maritime crime, ensuring security and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain.

"This will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high level open debate," the statement reads.

The ministry also noted that Modi will become the first Indian prime minister to preside over a UNSC open debate.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the meeting.