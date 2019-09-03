(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Thursday, Indian Ambassador to Russia Shri D. Bala Venkatesh Varma said on Tuesday.

"Yes, it is expected that the meeting will take place on the [September] 5th," the diplomat told reporters, when asked if Modi was expected to meet Abe in Vladivostok.

The diplomat noted that Modi would accompany other leaders to the judo championship on the same day.

"Apart from that, the prime minister is expected to go along with other leaders to the judo championship, which is taking place in the evening on the 5th of September," Varma added.