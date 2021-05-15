NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting later in the day with top government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to review the preparations against the approaching cyclone Tauktae, sources from the prime minister's office told Sputnik on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department upgraded Tauktae to a cyclonic storm and forecast that it will further transform into a very severe cyclone after gaining momentum in the upcoming three days.

In response, Mumbai suspended all vaccinations over the weekend over safety concerns.

The cyclonic warning prompted the NDRF to deploy several units in red- and orange-alert states: three teams in Mumbai, one team in Goa, another 14 teams are kept on standby in Pune, the authority's commandant, Anupam Shrivastava, said.

According to national media, local authorities began evacuations and other emergency measures to mitigate the impact of the storm.