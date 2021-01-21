UrduPoint.com
India's Modi To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shot In 2nd Phase Of Campaign - Reports

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:40 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get a COVID-19 vaccine shot during the second phase of the inoculation campaign in India, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.

In addition, all chief ministers and lawmakers above the age of 50 will be vaccinated during the second stage, according to the broadcaster.

On January 16, India started the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The first wave of vaccinations, intended for health care and essential workers, is expected to cover some 30 million people. The second wave, inoculating people over the age of 50, may cover some 270 million.

