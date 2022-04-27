UrduPoint.com

India's Modi To Talk To Scholz, Macron During Europe Trip In May - New Delhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 07:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Germany, Denmark and France in early May for talks with key EU and Nordic leaders, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Germany, Denmark and France on 02-04 May 2022. This will be the Prime Minister's first visit abroad in 2022," a statement read.

Modi will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon arrival in Berlin, meet with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, and Queen Margrethe II in Copenhagen and make a brief stop in Paris during the flight home for a conversation with President Emmanuel Macron.

In Copenhagen, Modi will also attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit and talk to prime ministers of Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland about post-pandemic recovery, energy, global security and cooperation in the Arctic.

