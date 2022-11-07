UrduPoint.com

India's Modi To Unveil Website, Logo, Theme For Delhi's G20 Presidency - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the website, logo and theme of India's upcoming G20 presidency on Tuesday, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

India will assume the presidency for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

"Prime Minister will unveil the logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency on 8th November 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, since the G20 presidency offers Delhi an opportunity to play an active role in global agenda, the logo and the website of the Indian presidency should present its priorities.

"The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency would reflect India's message and overarching priorities to the world," the ministry added. 

Indonesia is the current holder of the G20 Presidency, hosting the next group's summit in Bali on November 15-16.

G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world's population. It aims to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

