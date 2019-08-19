(@imziishan)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Indian Narendra Modi will travel to France this week for talks with senior officials and attend the G7 summit as a partner, the Indian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The bilateral visit to France and the invitation to G7 Summit are in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high level political contacts between India and France," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi will talk to French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and meet the Indian diaspora in Paris on Thursday and Friday. He will speak on environment, climate, oceans and digital transformation at the summit in Biarritz in southwestern France on August 24-26.