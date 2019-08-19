UrduPoint.com
India's Modi To Visit France, Attend G7 Summit As Partner - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:55 PM

India's Modi to Visit France, Attend G7 Summit as Partner - Foreign Ministry

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to France this week for talks with senior officials and attend the G7 summit as a partner, the Indian Foreign Ministry said Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to France this week for talks with senior officials and attend the G7 summit as a partner, the Indian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The bilateral visit to France and the invitation to G7 Summit are in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high level political contacts between India and France," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi will talk to French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and meet the Indian diaspora in Paris on Thursday and Friday. He will speak on environment, climate, oceans and digital transformation at the summit in Biarritz in southwestern France on August 24-26.

