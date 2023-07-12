Open Menu

India's Modi To Visit France, UAE From July 13-15 - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting France and the United Arab Emirates from July 13-15 to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will pay an Official Visit to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 13-15 July 2023," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Modi will pay a visit to Paris from July 13-14 at Macron's invitation and attend the Bastille Day Parade featuring a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent, the statement read. India's leader will also hold a meeting with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and the heads of the upper and lower houses of the French parliament, it added.

Modi will then go to Abu Dhabi on July 15 to hold negotiations with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral cooperation in defense, energy, health care, food security and other areas, the statement read.

"The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Prime Minister's visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture," the document also said.

The statement added that Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi would be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, "particularly in the context of UAE's Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC (UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) and India's G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee."

