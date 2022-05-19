Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Japan early next week for the summit of leaders of the Quad grouping of countries, namely the United States, India, Australia and Japan, the Indian foreign ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Japan early next week for the summit of leaders of the Quad grouping of countries, namely the United States, India, Australia and Japan, the Indian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The forthcoming Quad Summit provides an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest," it said.

Modi will arrive in Japan on Monday and meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and the next Australian prime minister on Tuesday. Australia will hold elections before the summit, on May 21.

Modi will also meet with the three leaders separately to delve deeper into bilateral issues and discuss regional and global developments of mutual interest. The three-day visit will wrap up on Wednesday.