NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to the United States later this month, during which he is expected to have his first meeting with US President Joe Biden, attend the meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and join the United Nation General Assembly, Indian government sources told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Indian Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit US to attend the QUAD as well as the UNGA meeting from September 22-27. During the visit he will also hold his first physical meeting with US President Joe Biden," the sources said.

In late July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Biden would welcome Modi in the US, but the precise dates were yet to be fixed.

The QUAD was established in 2007 as a platform to facilitate the talks on economic and military cooperation between Australia, India, Japan and the US. The activity of the group is generally seen as a means to counter China's increasing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 76th UNGA session is scheduled to open on September 14 with the General Debate taking place from September 21-27.