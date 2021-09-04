UrduPoint.com

India's Modi To Visit US, Meet Biden For First Time In Late September - Sources

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 03:03 PM

India's Modi to Visit US, Meet Biden for First Time in Late September - Sources

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to the United States later this month, during which he is expected to have his first meeting with US President Joe Biden, attend the meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and join the United Nation General Assembly, Indian government sources told Sputnik on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to the United States later this month, during which he is expected to have his first meeting with US President Joe Biden, attend the meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and join the United Nation General Assembly, Indian government sources told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Indian Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit US to attend the QUAD as well as the UNGA meeting from September 22-27. During the visit he will also hold his first physical meeting with US President Joe Biden," the sources said.

In late July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Biden would welcome Modi in the US, but the precise dates were yet to be fixed.

The QUAD was established in 2007 as a platform to facilitate the talks on economic and military cooperation between Australia, India, Japan and the US. The activity of the group is generally seen as a means to counter China's increasing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 76th UNGA session is scheduled to open on September 14 with the General Debate taking place from September 21-27.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister Australia China Narendra Modi Visit Japan United States July September From Government

Recent Stories

Biden wants Afghan exit to end US global cop role

Biden wants Afghan exit to end US global cop role

2 minutes ago
 United States Donates 6.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine D ..

United States Donates 6.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Pakistan To Address Fo ..

11 minutes ago
 PCB announces cricket association squads for 2021- ..

PCB announces cricket association squads for 2021-22

13 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers held

Seven drug peddlers held

1 minute ago
 Subsidy worth Rs 12 bln on fertilizers given to fa ..

Subsidy worth Rs 12 bln on fertilizers given to farmers in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Taliban Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Women Rights R ..

Taliban Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Women Rights Rally in Kabul

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.