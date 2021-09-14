UrduPoint.com

India's Modi To Visit US Next Week For Quad Summit, UNGA Session - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:28 PM

India's Modi to Visit US Next Week for Quad Summit, UNGA Session - Foreign Ministry

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to the United States next week to attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit, as well as to address the session of the UN General Assembly, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to the United States next week to attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit, as well as to address the session of the UN General Assembly, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi would be participating, along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and President Joseph R. Biden of USA, in the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington D.C, USA, on 24 September," the ministry said in a statement.

The Quad leaders will review progress the four nations have made since their first virtual summit on March 12 and discuss regional issues of shared interest, ranging from fighting the coronavirus pandemic to cybersecurity, the ministry added.

"Prime Minister is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 25 September 2021 in New York," the statement read.

The 76th session of the UN body will run from September 14-30, with the most important foreign policy event of the year � the week of the assembly's high-level session � scheduled for September 21-27.

The first in-person meeting of the leaders of Quad � an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India � will be held at the White House. The agenda will focus on deepening ties between the sides and advancing practical cooperation in areas such as promoting free and open Indo-Pacific, among others.

