MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the vast potential of bilateral partnership amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and after the UK withdrawal from the EU, with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, saying he was looking forward to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit next month.

On Wednesday, Modi and Raab held a meeting during the latter's four-day visit to India. Raab handed over a letter from Johnson, inviting Modi to the G7 meeting in 2021, chaired by the UK.

"Excellent meeting with Dominic Raab, UK Secretary of State of Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT world. Looking forward to next month's visit by PM Boris Johnson as Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Raab wrote on Twitter that the UK was committed to building a closer relationship with India, adding that the sides had discussed a 10-year roadmap that would create jobs for Britons and Indians, and boost security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier in November, Modi invited his UK counterpart to be the guest of honor at the Republic Day parade, which is held every year in New Delhi on January 26 to celebrate India's independence from the UK in 1947.

Johnson's planned visit to India in January will be his first major bilateral visit during his premiership and will come shortly after the UK completes its departure from the European Union.