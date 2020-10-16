Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has unveiled a new commemorative 75 rupee coin to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' (FAO) founding, the Indian government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has unveiled a new commemorative 75 rupee coin to mark the 75th anniversary of the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' (FAO) founding, the Indian government said.

"PM @narendramodi releases a commemorative coin of 75 denomination to mark the 75th Anniversary of FAO," the Indian government wrote on its Twitter page.

In an address to mark the occasion, Modi said that bolstering cooperation between FAO and India will help to reduce malnutrition.

"Increasing coordination between India and FAO will provide speed to our fight against malnutrition," Modi said as quoted by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

The prime minister also dedicated 17 new biofortified varieties of eight crops to the nation, the newspaper said.

Three days ago, Modi unveiled a commemorative 100 rupee coin to celebrate the birth centenary of prominent Indian politician Vijaya Raje Scindia.