India's Modi Urges Peace Ahead Of Ukraine Visit
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said no conflict could be resolved on a battlefield as he spoke in Poland on the eve of his historic visit to war-torn Ukraine.
Modi will be the first Indian premier to make a Ukraine trip and is the first in 45 years to visit Poland, Kyiv's loyal ally that is a key transit for foreign leaders heading to its war-torn neighbour.
"It is India's strong belief that no problem can be resolved on a battlefield," Modi said in Warsaw, adding his country supports "dialogue and diplomacy for restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible".
