UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Modi Urges To Put Immediate Stop To Second Wave Of Pandemic

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

India's Modi Urges to Put Immediate Stop to Second Wave of Pandemic

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) India has to take quick and decisive steps to put a stop to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic amid a surge of confirmed cases in Maharashtra and Punjab regions, the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, 70 districts of the country reported a 150 percent increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

"If we do not stop the pandemic right now, it can lead to a nationwide outbreak. We must put an immediate stop to the emerging second peak and take big decisive steps," Modi stated during a video call with chief ministers.

He urged local authorities to scale up RT-PCR testing in smaller cities and keep it over 70 percent overall, as well as to step up vaccination efforts while avoiding vaccine wastage.

Modi also warned about the potential spread of the pandemic in the countryside.

"This is food for thought ” why some districts have lower testing and vaccination rates. I believe these times are a good test of our management abilities. Our confidence should not turn into overconfidence. Our success should not turn into negligence," Modi stressed.

To respond to the emerging crisis, district authorities are allowed to create micro-containment zones wherever necessary, prime minister noted.

The most affected districts currently are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Out of over 28,900 confirmed new cases reported in the country over the past 24 hours, Maharashtra accounts for 61.8 percent, or 17,800 cases, Indian Ministry of Health said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Punjab Narendra Modi Lead

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail, Saudi Railway Company sign strategic ..

21 minutes ago

Public Prosecution received 84,253 grievance reque ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

51 minutes ago

DHA collaborates with charities to provides aid wo ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary tours haelth facilities in S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.