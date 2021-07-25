NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed the inclusion of the country's Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple into the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Earlier in the day, UNESCO gave the prestigious designation to the 13th-century temple, located in the Indian state of Telangana, along with other cultural landmarks from around the world. The temple, dedicated to Indian god Shiva, was picked by the World Heritage Committee for its impressive architectural features, including the "sculptures of high artistic quality" by sculptor Ramappa, responsible for building the religious site.

"Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it's grandness," Modi tweeted.

Other Indian officials joined the prime minister in offering praise for the occasion.

"A moment of pride & glory! Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple is inscribed as a [UNESCO] World Heritage Site. Heartiest congratulations to all Indians, notably the people of Telangana on this global recognition," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar praised the Indian Ministry of Culture and Ministry of External Affairs, as well as Ambassador to UNESCO Vishal Sharma and lawmaker Meenakashi Lekhi.

Apart from the Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple, UNESCO added other landmarks to its renowned list, such as the Trans-Iranian Railway, China's ancient port city of Quanzhou, as well as the Paseo del Prado boulevard and the Buen Retiro park in Madrid.