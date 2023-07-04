NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod welcomed on Tuesday Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the signing by Belarus of a memorandum of intent to become a member of the SCO.

"I am pleased to say that Iran is joining the SCO family as a full member. I wish all the best to (Iranian) President (Ebrahim) Raisi and the people of Iran in this regard. I also welcome the signing of the memorandum of intent for Belarus to become a member of the SCO," Modi said in his address at the SCO summit in New Delhi.