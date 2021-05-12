Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not physically attend the upcoming G7 summit in the United Kingdom due to the current epidemiological situation, Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday

"While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G7 Summit as a Special Invitee, given the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person," Bagchi said.

The summit will be attended by the leaders of G7 members Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States and representatives of the European Union. It will be held from June 11-13 in Cornwall, England, as the UK has taken over presidency of the G7 group. Apart from India, the UK has also invited Australia, South Korea, and South Africa as guest countries.

The G7 leaders are due to address issues of common concern, including the fight against COVID-19, environmental challenges, among others.