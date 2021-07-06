UrduPoint.com
India's Modi Wishes Dalai Lama Happy Birthday On Phone Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Tuesday to wish him a happy 86th birthday.

"Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Dalai Lama in a virtual address from his residence in India's Dharamshala thanked him and everyone across the globe who greeted him on his birthday, reiterating that he would continue to serve humanity and combat climate change.

While fleeing the Chinese suppression of the Tibetan uprising in 1959, the 14th Dalai Lama crossed the border into India and was granted political asylum. The spiritual leader has since been living in Dharamsala, where he established a shadow Tibetan government.

China considers him a separatist attempting to wrest Tibet from the nation.

