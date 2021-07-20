UrduPoint.com
India's Mumbai Puts Vaccination Drive On Hold Due To Vaccine Shortages - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:45 PM

India's Mumbai Puts Vaccination Drive on Hold Due to Vaccine Shortages - Authorities

The Indian city of Mumbai has temporarily suspended its COVID-19 vaccination drive due to a lack of supply, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Indian city of Mumbai has temporarily suspended its COVID-19 vaccination drive due to a lack of supply, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

"Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (July 21, 2021) due to shortage of vaccines," the governing body tweeted.

India launched its mass immunization campaign in January using three vaccines - the homegrown Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, and India's version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

