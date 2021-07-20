(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Indian city of Mumbai has temporarily suspended its COVID-19 vaccination drive due to a lack of supply, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

"Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (July 21, 2021) due to shortage of vaccines," the governing body tweeted.

India launched its mass immunization campaign in January using three vaccines - the homegrown Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, and India's version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.