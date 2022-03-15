UrduPoint.com

India's New Ambassador To China Assumes Office

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 06:17 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :India's new ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat assumed office, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

Rawat who arrived in China on March 4 took office three days after the 15th round of China-India corps commander level meeting concluded last week, in which consensus was reached on maintaining dialogue through military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution to the remaining issues, Global Times reported.

Experts said that Rawat came as China-India relations have been seeing signs of a gradual detente on many fronts, including diplomacy, military and economy, and might improve further since he took office, despite questions remain on what extent he could be constructive.

Rawat had served as an Indian diplomat in Hong Kong and Beijing between 1992 and 1997. He returned to Delhi in 1997 and served in the East Asia Division for over three years. He then served as first secretary in the Indian mission in Mauritius. He started his second tenure in Beijing in 2003 as a counselor and ended it in 2007 as deputy chief of mission.

He is an experienced and professional diplomat who can speak fluent Mandarin and has a Chinese name, Luo Guodong.

More Stories From World

