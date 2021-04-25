(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The Indian capital of New Delhi has extended its lockdown for another week amid the continuous spike in new coronavirus cases, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

On Monday, the city announced a six-day lockdown, ordering all private offices to switch to remote work. Meanwhile, government facilities, food stores, banks, hospitals, police and fire stations, as well as water, power and internet providers will work as usual. Earlier in the month, New Delhi banned all mass gatherings until April 30, while also limiting the number of passengers in public transport as well as that of funeral and wedding guests.

"The coronavirus keeps wreaking havoc in the city. The public opinion is such that the lockdown shall continue. So, the lockdown is extended for a week," Kejriwal said in a speech.

With almost 17 million cases, India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 32 million patients.