Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

India's Noida Receives Covieshield Vaccine, Ready to Start Immunization on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The shipment of the Covishield vaccine, developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University and produced domestically, has arrived at the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, or Noida, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a local health official told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that the vaccination would begin on Saturday.

"We got vaccine Covishied. We start [vaccination] here from 16 January. We got 28,840 doses in total. We have put the vaccine in cold storage. Initially, we have selected six centers in the city for the vaccination," Deepak Ohri, the district chief medical officer (CMO), said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the vaccine was stored in the CMO's presence.

On Monday, Indian media reported, citing sources at the vaccine producer, the Serum Institute of India (SII), that the government ordered 11 million doses of the Covishield vaccine and agreed to the price of 200 rupees ($2.7) per dose.

In early January, India's regulator approved the emergency use of the vaccine, and the country plans to start a nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 at the end of this week, with over 30 million health workers being inoculated at the first stage.

India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world after the United States, with over 10.5 million cases in total and more than 152,000 related deaths.

