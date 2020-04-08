NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) India has so far confirmed 5,194 COVID-19 cases, with the total count growing by more than 770 over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 total count includes 4,643 persons receiving treatment, 401 people who have already recovered, 149 fatalities and one individual who has left the country, the ministry specified.

The western state of Maharashtra accounts for 1,018 cases, which is India's highest number, followed by southern state of Tamil Nadu with 690 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 576 cases.

India has declared a 21-day isolation regime, expected to last until April 14, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government calls on citizens to abstain from leaving homes without urgent need, also restricting the operation of public and railroad transport, and taxis. Both international and domestic flights are suspended until April 14.