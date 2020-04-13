(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) India's number of COVID-19 cases has increased from 8,356 to 9,152, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The total count includes 7,978 people undergoing treatment, 856 recoveries, 308 fatalities and one infected person who has left the country.

The biggest share of cases ” 1,985 ” has been registered in the western state of Maharashtra, followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 1,154 cases, the southern state of Tamil Nadu with 1,043 cases and the northern state of Rajasthan with 804 cases.

India's lockdown ” with suspended traffic between states, and international and domestic flights, and people recommended not not leave their homes ” is scheduled to end on Tuesday. However, the government is expected to order an extension of the self-isolation regime in the worst-hit areas.