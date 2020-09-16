UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Number Of COVID-19 Cases Tops 5 Million - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

India's Number of COVID-19 Cases Tops 5 Million - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in India has surpassed 5 million, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's coronavirus death toll exceeds 82,000 and the number of recoveries tops 3.94 million.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 926,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 29.1 million.

Related Topics

India World March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US President

7 hours ago

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

9 hours ago

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

9 hours ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.