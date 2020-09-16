NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in India has surpassed 5 million, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's coronavirus death toll exceeds 82,000 and the number of recoveries tops 3.94 million.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 926,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 29.1 million.