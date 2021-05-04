(@FahadShabbir)

A lawmaker and member of the Indian National Congress opposition party, Rahul Gandhi, said on Tuesday that the only way to curb the spread of COVID-19 in India was to impose a total lockdown

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) A lawmaker and member of the Indian National Congress opposition party, Rahul Gandhi, said on Tuesday that the only way to curb the spread of COVID-19 in India was to impose a total lockdown.

"GOI [Government of India] doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY [a social welfare program proposed by the Indian National Congress] for the vulnerable sections. GOI's inaction is killing many innocent people," Ghandi tweeted.

The NYAY minimum income scheme proposed in the party's 2019 general election manifesto stipulates the annual payment of 72,000 rupees ($974) to the poorest 20% of the population.

India has faced an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, becoming over the weekend the first country in the world to report more than 400,000 new infections in a single day. The country, struggling with a shortage of oxygen generators and other supplies, has reported double and triple mutant variants of the virus, which prompted some nations to suspend flights from India.

The South Asian nation has registered nearly 20 million COVID-19 cases and about 219,000 related deaths