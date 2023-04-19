UrduPoint.com

India's Projected Population Of Over 1.4Bln To Outrun China's In Mid-2023 - UNFPA

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

India's Projected Population of Over 1.4Bln to Outrun China's in Mid-2023 - UNFPA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) India is set to become the most populous country with 1.4286 billion people in mid-2023, surpassing China's population by three million, a fresh report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) showed on Wednesday.

The Chinese population was estimated at 1.4257 billion people by the middle of this year, the data said.

Meanwhile, the Worldometer website, which provides real-time international statistics on different topics, has shown that India's population stands at 1.4187 billion people as of Wednesday and China's population now amounts to 1.

4549 billion people.

The UNFPA report said that eight countries would account for half the projected growth in global population by 2050, namely the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tanzania.

"Two thirds of people now live in a country where lifetime fertility corresponds with zero growth," the report added.

According to the United Nations, the world population reached 8 billion people on November 15, 2022, taking 12 years to advance from 7 billion people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations China Egypt Ethiopia Tanzania Philippines Democratic Republic Of The Congo Nigeria November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

9 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.