MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) India is set to become the most populous country with 1.4286 billion people in mid-2023, surpassing China's population by three million, a fresh report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) showed on Wednesday.

The Chinese population was estimated at 1.4257 billion people by the middle of this year, the data said.

Meanwhile, the Worldometer website, which provides real-time international statistics on different topics, has shown that India's population stands at 1.4187 billion people as of Wednesday and China's population now amounts to 1.

4549 billion people.

The UNFPA report said that eight countries would account for half the projected growth in global population by 2050, namely the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tanzania.

"Two thirds of people now live in a country where lifetime fertility corresponds with zero growth," the report added.

According to the United Nations, the world population reached 8 billion people on November 15, 2022, taking 12 years to advance from 7 billion people.