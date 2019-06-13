UrduPoint.com
India's Purchase Of Russian S-400 Could Impact Further Defense Deals With US - State Dept.

India's Purchase of Russian S-400 Could Impact Further Defense Deals With US - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) India's decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air and missile defense system could impact the burgeoning defense sector relationship between the United States and India, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"What causes concern with the S-400 is that it effectively could limit India's ability to increase our own interoperability. That at a certain point a strategic choice has to be made about partnerships and a strategist choice about what weapon systems and platforms a country is going to adopt," Wells told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

