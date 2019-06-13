(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) India 's decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air and missile defense system could impact the burgeoning defense sector relationship between the United States and India , US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"What causes concern with the S-400 is that it effectively could limit India's ability to increase our own interoperability. That at a certain point a strategic choice has to be made about partnerships and a strategist choice about what weapon systems and platforms a country is going to adopt," Wells told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.