India's Rahul Gandhi Appointed As Parliamentary Leader Of Opposition: Party Secretary
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 12:40 AM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chief rival Rahul Gandhi was appointed Tuesday to lead India's opposition in parliament, a key post that has been vacant for a decade.
Congress party general secretary K. C. Venugopal said Gandhi would be "a bold voice for the common people of India" and ensure the government "is held firmly accountable at all times", he told reporters in a statement.
Venugopal said Congress party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul's mother, had written to the parliament temporary speaker informing him he "is appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha", India's lower house.
Gandhi defied analysts' expectations and exit polls to help his Congress party nearly double its parliamentary numbers, its best result since Modi swept to power in 2014.
Gandhi is the scion of the dynasty that dominated Indian politics for decades and is the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.
Parliamentary regulations require the opposition leader to come from a party that commands at least 10 percent of the lawmakers in the 543-seat lower house.
The post has been vacant for 10 years because two dismal election results for Congress -- once India's dominant party -- left it short of that threshold.
Modi and his Hindu-nationalist BJP ruled outright for the past decade but failed to repeat its previous two landslide wins this time, despite widespread expectations of another easy triumph.
Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi took the oath in parliament as a newly-elected lawmaker.
"To protect the Constitution is the duty of every patriotic Indian," he said shortly after in a statement. "We will fulfil this duty in full measure."
Gandhi is one of several top opposition figures to face criminal proceedings in cases they claim are politically driven by Modi's government.
He was sentenced to two years imprisonment last year in 2023 in a separate case in Gujarat but was not jailed after appealing with India's top court.
The sentence did, however, force his brief disqualification from parliament until the Supreme Court suspended his conviction.
Recent Stories
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
More Stories From World
-
US warns Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war11 minutes ago
-
Indians march to end 'slavery' after worker death shakes Italy21 minutes ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results31 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Euro 2024 tables51 minutes ago
-
Raducanu eases past Stephens on Eastbourne grass51 minutes ago
-
UN aid worker recounts desperate Gaza civilians' trauma51 minutes ago
-
Italy says Russia media ban cannot erase effects of 'illegal war'51 minutes ago
-
Sydorchuk wants Ukraine to extend Euro 2024 'fairytale'1 hour ago
-
French PM, far-right chief lock horns in crunch debate1 hour ago
-
Europe stocks drop on renewed French vote fears1 hour ago
-
Mbappe starts for France against Poland at Euro 2024 after injury1 hour ago
-
10 children per day losing one or two legs in Gaza: UNRWA1 hour ago