UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Regulator Recommends Emergency Use Of AstraZeneca/Serum COVID-19 Vaccine - Sources

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

India's Regulator Recommends Emergency Use of AstraZeneca/Serum COVID-19 Vaccine - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Indian Health Ministry on Friday recommended the emergency use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, government sources told Sputnik.

In India, the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University is made by local producer Serum Institute and is known as Covishield.

According to sources, the SEC recommends emergency use on certain conditions.

Related Topics

India Government

Recent Stories

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

14 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

15 minutes ago

President Of Djibouti National Parliament & Comman ..

35 minutes ago

‘No crowd will be there during PSL 6th edition, ..

43 minutes ago

Balochistan to set up culture and tourism offices ..

37 minutes ago

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit k ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.