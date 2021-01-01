NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Indian Health Ministry on Friday recommended the emergency use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, government sources told Sputnik.

In India, the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University is made by local producer Serum Institute and is known as Covishield.

According to sources, the SEC recommends emergency use on certain conditions.