India's Regulator Recommends Emergency Use Of AstraZeneca/Serum COVID-19 Vaccine - Sources
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:50 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Indian Health Ministry on Friday recommended the emergency use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, government sources told Sputnik.
In India, the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University is made by local producer Serum Institute and is known as Covishield.
According to sources, the SEC recommends emergency use on certain conditions.