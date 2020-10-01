UrduPoint.com
India's Second National Serological Study Reveals 1 in 15 Citizens Affected by COVID-19

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) One in 15 Indian citizens older than 10 have come across the coronavirus infection, a serological study by the India's Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found.

This was India's second national serological study to determine the scale of the outbreak. It was conducted from August 17-September 22, involving 29,000 participants.

Presenting the findings at a press conference, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that the coronavirus traces had been found in 6.6 percent of people aged over 10 and 7.1 percent of people aged over 18.

"The risk in urban slums is twice as high as in non-slum areas and four times higher than in rural areas," Bhargava said, specifying that the virus' occurrence in urban slums was 15.

6 percent, comparing to 8.2 percent in non-slum areas.

The council, which is part of the Indian government, recommended that authorities of India's states step up the implementation of containment strategies with proven efficiency as a national holiday season is approaching.

The first national serological study was conducted by the Indian authorities in May and estimated the coronavirus' occurrence level at 0.7 percent.

India is currently the world's second largest outbreak to the United States. As of Wednesday, Indian health authorities reported over 6.2 confirmed cases, including more than 97,000 deaths and more than 5.1 million recoveries.

