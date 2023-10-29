Open Menu

India's Shami On Fire As England Slip To 84-6 In Pursuit Of 230

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Lucknow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Paceman Mohammed Shami took three wickets as India left England struggling on 84-6 in their chase of 230 to win Sunday's World Cup clash.

Jasprit Bumrah struck on successive balls to send back Dawid Malan, for 16, and Joe Root, for nought, to be on a hat-trick at a deafening and nearly-packed Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Jonny Bairstow played out the hat-trick ball but England soon lost Ben Stokes, bowled by Shami to raise India's hopes of defending the total.

Shami then brought the house down when he bowled Bairstow for 14 as 46,000 fans, largely all Indian in blue jerseys, roared.

England kept losing wickets including skipper Jos Buttler for 10 off Kuldeep Yadav and Shami struck one more time to flatten the opposition at the 25-over mark.

Earlier England fast bowlers David Willey and Chris Woakes shared five wickets between them to restrict India to 229-9 after the defending champions elected to bowl.

The 2019 champions sit bottom of the 10-team table with four defeats from five matches.

