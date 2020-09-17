UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Singh Tells Parliament China Illegally Occupies Nearly 15,000 Sq. Miles In Ladakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:27 PM

India's Singh Tells Parliament China Illegally Occupies Nearly 15,000 Sq. Miles in Ladakh

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke at the country's parliament on China's territorial claims in the disputed region of Ladakh and accused Beijing of the illegal occupation of the territories there

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke at the country's parliament on China's territorial claims in the disputed region of Ladakh and accused Beijing of the illegal occupation of the territories there.

"China continues to illegally occupy about 38,000 square kilometers [14,600 square miles] in the union territory of Ladakh. In addition, in accordance with the so-called Chinese-Pakistani border agreement of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 square kilometers of Indian territory in Kashmir. China also claims approximately 90,000 square kilometers of Indian territory in the eastern sector of the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh," the minister said.

While answering lawmakers' questions, Singh noted that the clashes with China in the past few months were mainly related to border patrols in Ladakh.

According to Singh, China tried to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh by conducting military maneuvers in late August.

The minister added that India wants a peaceful solution to the border issue, but will not abandon any action necessary to protect the country's sovereignty.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations. Nevertheless, tensions persist.

The Chinese and Indian defense ministers met in Moscow earlier in the month, agreeing on peaceful settlement of the issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Moscow China Parliament Beijing May August Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

25 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

44 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

53 minutes ago

BRT service to resume after clearance by Chinese e ..

2 minutes ago

ASPs delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authori ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil's Police Summon Bolsonaro's Sons to Testify ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.