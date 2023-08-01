Open Menu

India's Space Mission Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Leaves Earth's Orbit - Space Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 11:50 AM

India's Space Mission Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Leaves Earth's Orbit - Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) India's unmanned space mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed its maneuvers on Earth's orbit and is heading toward the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said.

On July 14, the rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched from a pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

"Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the Moon. A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC (Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network), ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit. Next stop: the Moon," the ISRO tweeted late on Monday.

The mission is expected to reach the lunar orbit on August 5. Then, the spacecraft will ignite its engines once again to stabilize the orbit at around 60 miles above the Moon's surface.

Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander, a propulsion module and a lunar rover. The separation of the lander is scheduled for August 17, while the landing on the Moon is planned at 17:47 local time (12:17 GMT) on August 23.

The launch of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission was originally scheduled for 2020 but later was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reforms in the Indian space sector.

The previous Indian lunar mission ” Chandrayaan-2 ” entered the Moon's orbit on August 20, 2019. Its landing module was supposed to make a controlled descent to the surface of Earth's only natural satellite on September 6. However, at an altitude of 1.2 miles, the lander deviated from its planned trajectory and crashed. After a series of unsuccessful attempts, the ISRO stopped trying to restore contact with the lander.

Related Topics

India Lander July August September 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

12 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

12 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

12 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

12 hours ago
England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

12 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

12 hours ago
 UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

12 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

12 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

12 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

12 hours ago

More Stories From World